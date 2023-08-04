Watch Now
Donny Osmond extends residency at Harrah's

Donny Osmond
Posted at 4:29 PM, Aug 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-04 19:29:16-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Legendary entertainer Donny Osmond will not take his final bow at Harrah's casino anytime soon.

On Friday, Caesars Entertainment announced that Osmond's residency DONNY has been extended and will run through at least May 2024.

In the 2022 Best Of Vegas awards, DONNY was named the Best Production Show, Best Headliner, and Best Family-Friendly Show.

You can see the full list of new dates below. Tickets to those shows go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m.

  • January 2024: 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 30, 31
  • February 2024: 1, 2, 3, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 27, 28, 29
  • March 2024: 1, 2, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30
  • April 2024: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 30
  • May 2024: 1, 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11
