Donny Osmond extends residency at Harrah's

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Legendary entertainer Donny Osmond will not take his final bow at Harrah's casino anytime soon.

On Friday, Caesars Entertainment announced that Osmond's residency DONNY has been extended and will run through at least May 2024.

It’s official! We’re extending the Las Vegas residency at @HarrahsVegas through May of 2024! So excited to keep the party going. Tickets on-sale tomorrow at 10am PST. Head over to https://t.co/M3z9vCRgDt for all the info. pic.twitter.com/GV0jkUjkzc — Donny Osmond (@donnyosmond) August 4, 2023

We are thrilled to announce legendary music icon @donnyosmond is extending his award-winning solo residency inside Harrah’s Las Vegas Showroom through May of 2024. 🤩



Tickets on sale to the public Sat, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. PT 👉 https://t.co/RRSoMqbvGq pic.twitter.com/Sbkk0H2RAe — Harrah's Las Vegas (@HarrahsVegas) August 4, 2023

In the 2022 Best Of Vegas awards, DONNY was named the Best Production Show, Best Headliner, and Best Family-Friendly Show.

You can see the full list of new dates below. Tickets to those shows go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m.

