DjangoVegas! jazz concert returns to Historic Fifth Street School

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Historic Fifth Street School will come alive as the DjangoVegas! jazz festival returns to Las Vegas.

The festival is set for Saturday, June 22 and will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

This year's event will feature the John Jorgenson Quintet, The Hot Club of San Francisco, and The Hot Club of Las Vegas featuring Frankie Moreno.

General admission tickets for all ages are $25 and can be purchased online in advance.

If tickets are still available, you can buy them on the day of the event at the box office, which will be cash only.

