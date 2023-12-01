DJ John Summit marks LIV at Fontainebleau Las Vegas' first-ever resident, opening Dec. 14

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fontainebleau Las Vegas is getting ready for its grand opening on Dec. 13 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and announcement of its first-ever resident for its nightlife experience.

Fontainebleau is opening in less than two weeks after nearly two decades of construction.

Construction on the 67-story tower began in 2007 and was originally expected to open in Oct. 2009. However, work stopped due to the Great Recession in 2008.

The tower is the tallest occupiable building in Nevada and includes 3,644 rooms and suites, a 14,000-square-foot fitness center, 55,000-square-foot spa, 96,500-square-foot luxury boutique retail district, and a six-acre pool district.

LIV Las Vegas, the property's nightlife experience by David Grutman's Groot Hospitality, announced American DJ John Summit as its first-ever resident.

"John Summit has emerged as one of the biggest names in the electronic world, so it's a natural fit to have him be our first resident announcement for LIV Las Vegas," Grutman said. "LIV is a brand known for bringing world-class talent and entertainment to the nightlife scene, and we are so excited to expand our partnership with John in Las Vegas."

Summit's first performance is set for Thursday night, following the expected grand opening of the casino.

"Groot Hospitality is such an icon in the industry, and now to have the opportunity to kick off the all-new LIV Las Vegas during its grand opening weekend as its first resident feels like the opportunity of a lifetime," Summit said. "I cannot wait to join the celebration and bring a new kind of energy and feeling to Fontainebleau Las Vegas."

According to LIV Las Vegas' website, tickets are starting at $30 for females and $50 for males.

