Fontainebleau Las Vegas announces new LIV Beach day club concept, set to open Spring 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fontainebleau Las Vegas has unveiled an all-new day club concept set to open Spring 2024, just in time for pool season!

This news comes as the hotel prepares for its December opening, and the valley gears up to check out the property's nightclub, LIV, and restaurants Komodo and Papi Steak.

The 35,000-square-foot day club, also known as LIV Beach, will be designed by Fontainebleau Development in partnership with Groot Hospitality. Guests will be able to enjoy live music and refreshments poolside or in a cabana.

Groot Hospitality Several new venues will be opening in the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, which is set to open to guests in December 2023.

“Having worked closely with David Grutman and Groot Hospitality for many years, I will say they are second-to-none when it comes to executing on the core tenets of nightlife and hospitality,” says Fontainebleau Development Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Soffer. “Our past collaborations have transformed LIV into a worldwide destination and have made Fontainebleau Miami Beach a haven for celebrities and adventurous revelers, and I know the same to be true for David’s other properties with Groot Hospitality. David’s vision aligns with ours, and we look forward to building on our record of success by taking LIV, Komodo and Papi Steak to the next level at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.”

Hotel executives are also looking forward to the opening of two award-winning restaurants, Komodo and Papi Steak.

Komodo is a Southeast Asian dining destination that has been named one of 2022's “Top 100 Most Lucrative” by the Miami News Times. The menu will offer a variety of regional dishes alongside an extensive sushi program, though executives note the restaurant's "signature aesthetic" of soft red and pale gold lighting and "bamboo" cutout columns.

Additionally, Papi Steak will bring "elevated contemporary twists" on traditional chophouse dishes, featuring an exclusive Tomahawk cut named after David "Papi" Einhorn, Grutman's partner in the restaurant. Guests will also be able to enjoy cocktails, bottle service, and an extensive wine list.

Both Komodo and Papi Steak will be among the 36 first-to-market food and beverage concepts opening at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, according to executives.

“We could not be more excited to expand our partnership with Jeff Soffer and the team by bringing our iconic brands to the incredible Fontainebleau Las Vegas,” says Groot Hospitality Owner David Grutman. “Our collaboration combines Groot’s passion for creating unforgettable experiences with Fontainebleau’s legacy of iconic hospitality. Together, we will provide guests with an unrivaled entertainment experience, delivering the best of what luxury daylife and nightlife has to offer – and setting a new benchmark for the Strip.”

For more information about Fontainebleau Las Vegas, visit fontainebleaulasvegas.com or 1-833-702-7070.