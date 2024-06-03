'Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let's Play' coming to Lee's Family Forum in December

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The latest version of the Disney Jr. live tour is coming to the valley.

"Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let's Play" is scheduled to stop at Lee's Family Forum in Henderson on Sunday, December 15.

Mickey, Minnie, and Goofy will be part of the show as well as other fan-favorite Disney Jr. characters from shows like "Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends" and "SuperKitties". This year's tour will also feature Ariel from the new Disney Jr. show.

"We are very excited to introduce preschoolers and their families to our newest series, 'Disney Jr's Ariel,' with a musical segment starring our young little mermaid," said Jennifer Rogers Doyle, senior vice president of Networks Franchise Management, Integrated Planning and Licensing at Disney Entertainment. "We are also excited to announce that, for the first time, the iconic Clubhouse from 'Mickey Mouse Clubhouse' will be incorporated into our live show. This will bring the wonderment and delight of the Clubhouse experience to our youngest fans."

The show is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $39.

