Depeche Mode adds second show at T-Mobile Arena

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The concert so nice, they added it twice.

Rock and Roll Hall Of Famers Depeche Mode are adding a second stop here in Las Vegas.

The band made the announcement this week and were already scheduled to play T-Mobile Arena on March 30, which is sold out.

Due to high demand across North America, Depeche Mode added 29 additional dates including another Vegas date, on March 30.

29 new shows just announced.



On sale next week.



Details: https://t.co/rJtl0RFsdy pic.twitter.com/jnOMZnZMdA — Depeche Mode (@depechemode) February 16, 2023

The tour is to promote their new album Memento Mori and includes the new single "Ghosts Again".

Fan presale tickets will start on Tuesday with tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 24.

This will be the band's 19th tour and their first in over five years.