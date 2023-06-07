David Foster returns to the Wynn's Encore Theater

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Grammy winner David Foster is once again ready to grace the stage at the Wynn's Encore Theater.

His show "An Intimate Evening with David Foster: HITMAN Tour" is scheduled to stop by for a two-night engagement on June 23 and June 24.

He'll be joined on stage by special guests including his wife, singer, and actress Katharine McPhee, as well as other vocalists like Pia Toscano and Daniel Emmet, among others.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $60.

Foster made his sold-out debut at the Encore Theater in January 2022 before returning for two other sets of shows last year. He has previously welcomed Michael Bublé and saxophonist Kenny G to perform alongside him in Las Vegas.