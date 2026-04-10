CSN Planetarium hosting watch party for Artemis II splash down

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Artemis II crew is scheduled to splash down off the coast of San Diego tonight, capping a historic 10-day mission that included a lunar flyby.

To help mark the occassion, the CSN Planetarium invites the community to an Artemis II Return Watch Party.

From 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, guests are welcome to watch NASA's live coverage of the crew's re-entry.

This relaxed gathering will feature a brief mission overview, live commentary, and an opportunity for the public to witness a historic moment in human spaceflight.

The Planetarium will resume its regular programming at 6:00 p.m., and all guests must exit by 5:30 p.m.