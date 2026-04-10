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CSN Planetarium hosting watch party for Artemis II splash down

CSN Planetarium hosting watch party for Artemis II splash down
CSN
CSN Planetarium hosting watch party for Artemis II splash down
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Artemis II crew is scheduled to splash down off the coast of San Diego tonight, capping a historic 10-day mission that included a lunar flyby.

To help mark the occassion, the CSN Planetarium invites the community to an Artemis II Return Watch Party.

From 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, guests are welcome to watch NASA's live coverage of the crew's re-entry.

This relaxed gathering will feature a brief mission overview, live commentary, and an opportunity for the public to witness a historic moment in human spaceflight.

The Planetarium will resume its regular programming at 6:00 p.m., and all guests must exit by 5:30 p.m.

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