Cowabunga Vegas Waterparks announce 2024 opening dates

HENDERSON (KTNV) — It's almost time for fun in the sun at Cowabunga Vegas Waterparks.

On Thursday, park officials announced Cowabunga Bay in Henderson is scheduled to open on March 29 while Cowabunga Canyon in Summerlin is scheduled to open on April 20.

Ahead of the parks opening, Cowabunga officials said they're looking to hire about 1,000 seasonal and part-time workers. That includes jobs like admissions, cashiers, food and beverage servers, cabana servers, bartenders, maintenance workers, and lifeguards.

You must be at least 15 years old to work in guest services, attractions, park services, and as a lifeguard and cashier.

"For first-time job seekers, we encourage highlighting leadership experiences from school, volunteer work, or extracurricular activities," said Regional General Manager Cade Vereen. "These experiences shape character and provide valuable skills that translate seamlessly into our dynamic work environment."

You can learn more about available jobs here.