County singer Brett Young is ready to 'Dance With You'

Brett Young
Posted at 7:24 AM, Jun 20, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Country singer Brett Young is ready to "Dance With You."

He's bringing his tour to the Sandbar Stage at Red Rock Resort on Oct. 5. He'll be joined by special guests Jake Scott and Griffen Palmer.

Young is best known for hit songs like "In Case You Didn't Know", "Mercy", "Sleep Without You", and "Like I Loved You."

Tickets are $55 and $80, plus taxes and fees, for standing room only.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday morning.

Event organizers said guests under 21 years old must be accompanied by an adult that's 21 or older.

