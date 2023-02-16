Country artist Sam Hunt coming to Resorts World for two-night engagement

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Five-time Grammy-nominated country artist Sam Hunt is coming to Las Vegas.

Resorts World announced the two-night limited engagement on Wednesday.

Those shows will be at the Resorts World Theater on April 21 and April 22.

Tickets go on sale Thursday morning at 10 a.m.

The musician is best known for his hit songs "House Party" and "Body Like A Back Road".

Get ready for a country music takeover!🎶 @SamHuntMusic is bringing his chart-topping hits to Resorts World Las Vegas for 2 unforgettable nights on April 21 & 22. Don't miss your chance to see him live!🎵 Tickets go on sale tomorrow, mark your calendars! https://t.co/nyq6s4juWo pic.twitter.com/0Q08ZXo5NP — Resorts World Las Vegas (@ResortsWorldLV) February 15, 2023

