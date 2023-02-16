Watch Now
Country artist Sam Hunt coming to Resorts World for two-night engagement

Posted at 9:36 PM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 00:36:40-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Five-time Grammy-nominated country artist Sam Hunt is coming to Las Vegas.

Resorts World announced the two-night limited engagement on Wednesday.

Those shows will be at the Resorts World Theater on April 21 and April 22.

Tickets go on sale Thursday morning at 10 a.m.

The musician is best known for his hit songs "House Party" and "Body Like A Back Road".

