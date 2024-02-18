Copper Sun opening at Resorts World this summer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Resorts World is unveiling a new restaurant concept, which is scheduled to open later this summer at The District.

It's called Copper Sun and it's the first fine dining concept from the Happy Lamb Hot Pot chain of restaurants.

Resorts World

"In looking for a home on the iconic Las Vegas Strip, we saw a perfect synergy between our culinary vision and Resorts World's commitment to curating the best in global dining," said Will Cheung, Vice President of Happy Lamb. "Copper Sun will be Happy Lamb's first fine dining concept in North America. Together with Resorts World, we intend to create more than just a dining destination. We aspire to create memories and share stories through the art of communal dining."

Resorts World

The menu includes dishes like bone marrow broth and a premium selection of lamb and meats that are exclusive to Resorts World.

Additionally, the restaurant will debut a cocktail menu inspired by the Asian ingredients in its herbal soup.

Resorts World

The Happy Lamb Hot Pot brand has more than 100 locations in 11 countries around the world.

You can learn more about the new restaurant here.