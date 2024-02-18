Watch Now
Copper Sun opening at Resorts World this summer

Posted at 9:06 PM, Feb 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-18 00:06:46-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Resorts World is unveiling a new restaurant concept, which is scheduled to open later this summer at The District.

It's called Copper Sun and it's the first fine dining concept from the Happy Lamb Hot Pot chain of restaurants.

"In looking for a home on the iconic Las Vegas Strip, we saw a perfect synergy between our culinary vision and Resorts World's commitment to curating the best in global dining," said Will Cheung, Vice President of Happy Lamb. "Copper Sun will be Happy Lamb's first fine dining concept in North America. Together with Resorts World, we intend to create more than just a dining destination. We aspire to create memories and share stories through the art of communal dining."

The menu includes dishes like bone marrow broth and a premium selection of lamb and meats that are exclusive to Resorts World.

Additionally, the restaurant will debut a cocktail menu inspired by the Asian ingredients in its herbal soup.

The Happy Lamb Hot Pot brand has more than 100 locations in 11 countries around the world.

You can learn more about the new restaurant here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

