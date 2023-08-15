Comedian Tape Face is moving from Harrah's to MGM Grand

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The comedian Tape Face is bringing a brand new show to the Underground Theater at the MGM Grand.

"I am thrilled for the move into one of the best hotels and casinos in the world, MGM Grand," said Sam Wills, who created and performs as Tape Face. "The show relies on audience participation and having this beautiful showroom will guarantee an even more exciting and intimate experience for guests."

Tickets are on sale now and start at $40.

The "America's Got Talent" favorite has been performing at Harrah's Las Vegas. He had two limited engagements in 2017 before the casino announced his residency in 2018.