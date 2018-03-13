Tape Face announces residency at Harrah's Las Vegas

After two successful limited engagements in 2017, Tape Face is back and he has a new show at Harrah's Las Vegas.

Although his show contains no dialogue, his return to Sin City will be louder than ever. In conjunction with his new show, Harrah’s Las Vegas will premiere a uniquely customized theater for Tape Face’s return called “House of Tape.” An intimate, 200-seat venue, the brand-new showroom will be easily accessible from Harrah’s main gaming floor.

The performer, whose real name is Sam Wills, began performing in Las Vegas after appearing on "America's Got Talent."

The new show kicks off March 16.

Tickets begin at $63, plus applicable tax and fees. VIP seats include a meet and greet, $99, plus applicable tax and fees. Purchase tickets at any Las Vegas Caesars Entertainment Box Office, by phone at (702) 777-2782 or ticketmaster.com.