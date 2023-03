LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Jay Leno is back in Las Vegas this week.

The Wynn said he's set to make his venue debut at the Encore Theater on Friday for a one night only.

It's the first time he's taken the stage in the valley since he was seriously burned during a fire in a Los Angeles garage in November.

The comedian returned to the stage about two weeks after the incident and is back on tour.

The show starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $60.