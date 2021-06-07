Comedian Dane Cook to perform at The Chelsea in August

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is pleased to welcome standup comedian and film actor Dane Cook to The Chelsea on Aug. 21. The announcement comes on the heels of Cook’s immense success with five chart-topping comedy albums and appearances in several Hollywood blockbuster films.

Known for his use of reflection, often outlandish and occasionally dark comedic flair, Cook expresses himself through his onstage persona for which he drew inspiration from his parents’ personalities. Beginning his standup career in 1990, Dane Cook caught his big break eight years later during an appearance on Comedy Central’s “Premium Blend.” From there, Cook’s career blossomed, going on to achieve a successful film and television career, as well as notoriety on stage. He can be seen in movies “Employee of the Month”, “Good Luck Chuck, “Dan in Real Life” and in the 2013 animated film, “Planes” as a lead voice role. Throughout his career, Cook has released five uber-successful comedic albums including “Retaliation,” the highest-charting comedic album in 28 years, as well as performed in the HBO special “Vicious Circle.” Cook went on to record his “Rough Around the Edges” album live Madison Square Garden, becoming the second comedian to completely sell out the arena.