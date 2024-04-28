Clark County inviting artists to submit work for upcoming Juneteenth exhibition

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County is getting ready for its first Juneteenth art exhibition and first-ever group art display.

The county's Office of Public Arts is inviting artists to submit work commemorating Juneteenth by exploring what the holiday or freedom means to the Black community.

According to the County, it is free to enter and is open to artists that are at least 14 years old. Applications for artists under 18 must include the signature and contact information of a parent or guardian. The artist will also agree to leave their work up through the end of the exhibit date.

Best in Show will receive a $300 gift certificate while two honorable mentions will receive a $150 gift certificate. Awards will be announced at a Juneteenth Celebration on Friday, June 14 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and the award ceremony is set for 7:30 p.m.

The event will be at the Pearson Gallery, inside the Dr. William U. Pearson Community Center, which is located at 1625 W. Carey Avenue, on the corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Carey.

County officials said the deadline to apply is Sunday, May 12 at 11:59 p.m. Applicants will be notified of their application status by email on Monday, May 23.

The exhibition will be juried by Vogue Robinson, who served as poet laureate of Clark County and is the first Black woman to receive the Silver Pen award from the Nevada Writers' Hall of Fame. She was also the Director of Development at Left of Center Art Gallery, which is home to southern Nevada's largest African Art Museum.

To see the full list of entry rules, enter your piece, or learn more about the exhibition, you can visit the county's website.