City of Las Vegas summer pool schedule: When and where you can swim, plus special events

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two outdoor pools in Las Vegas are opening for the summer season over Memorial Day weekend, the City of Las Vegas announced on Thursday.

The city released the opening schedules for its pools for the summer season. Here is when you can swim, and where:

Baker Pool (1020 E. St. Louis Ave., 702-229-1532)



Open June 7-Aug. 7, with open swim hours Tuesday and Thursday 6-9 p.m, and Sunday from 12-4 p.m.

Swim lessons and aquatics teams will not be held at this pool.

Carlos L. Martinez & Darrio J. Hall Family Pool at Gary Reese Freedom Park (899 N. Pecos Road, 702-229-1755)



May 28-30 hours will be 12-6 p.m.

Open swim hours June 6-Aug. 6 will be:

Tuesday and Thursday 12-4 p.m.; Monday/Wednesday/Friday, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday 12-6 p.m., through Aug. 6; closed Sundays.

Synchronized swimming, water polo and diving teams will not be held at this pool.

Swim team will meet Tuesday and Thursday 4:30-6 p.m.

Doolittle Pool (1950 N. J St., 702-229-6398)



The pool is currently closed for repairs, but will be open July 4-Aug. 6:

Open swim hours 1-5 p.m. Monday/Wednesday/Friday/Saturday;

Closed Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Shallow water exercise classes are offered 9-10 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Aquatics teams will not be held at this pool, due to delayed opening.

Garside Pool (250 S. Torrey Pines Drive, 702-229-6393)



May 28-30 hours will be 12-4 p.m.

June 6-July 3, open swim hours will be 12-4 p.m. daily and 6-9 p.m. Monday-Friday.

July 4-Aug. 7, open swim hours will be 12-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 6-9 p.m. Monday/Wednesday/Friday. (This adjustment is due to lifeguards returning to Doolittle Pool.)

Municipal Pool (431 E. Bonanza Road, 702-229-6309)



The pool is closed May 28. Summer hours are effective May 31-Sept. 5.

The pool will be open:

10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday/Wednesday/Friday; 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 12-5 p.m. Saturday



Pavilion Center Pool (101 S. Pavilion Center Drive, 702-229-1488)



Summer hours are effective June 6-Aug. 7.

Open swim hours will be 12-4 p.m. daily, as well as 7-9 p.m. Monday/Wednesday/Friday.

Long Course Swim is available 5-9 a.m. Monday-Friday.

Lap swim (two lanes only) is available 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, 4-7 p.m. Monday/Wednesday/Friday, and 4-8:30 p.m. Tuesday/Thursday.

Water exercise classes are available Monday-Friday for $3 each.

The pool will be closed June 4-5, June 11-12, July 1-3 and Aug. 6 for swim meets/special events.

CLARK COUNTY POOLS: Clark County is opening 14 polls beginning Memorial Day weekend. View the list here.

How much does it cost?

Daily passes as well as all-summer pool passes are available. All-summer pool passes are accepted Memorial Day through Labor Day 2022. The passes can be purchased at Municipal Pool and Pavilion Center Pool as of Thursday, but can be bought at all pools once they open for the season. They're priced as follows:



$40 for a child ages 4-17

$75 for adults ages 18-49

$40 for seniors ages 50+

Daily pool fees for individuals at city pools are:



Ages 3 and younger: free

Ages 4-17: $2

Adults ages 18-49: $3

Seniors ages 50 and older: $2

Lessons and programs

Most pools offer "Learn to Swim" lessons, the city says. At four pools, Splash Swim Programs including water polo, synchronized swimming, springboard diving and competitive swimming will be offered starting June 6. Children and teens ages 7 to 17 are eligible. For more information or to register, visit the city's website here.

Lifeguard job openings

The city is still looking to hire qualified lifeguards through mid-summer. Those interested in working as a lifeguard may apply online. Registration for lifeguard certification training is available here. The availability of lifeguards will impact pool hours, city officials noted.

MORE - SPLASH PADS: City of Las Vegas opens park splash pads for the summer season

Special events

City officials also provided a schedule of summer pool special events that are open to the public. Here is the list:

Ward 4 & YMCA Summer Splash



What: Bring the family to swim, play games and enjoy DJ music. Free refreshments and prizes provided while supplies last.

When: Saturday, June 4, 12-2 p.m.

Where: Durango Hills Community Center/YMCA Pool, 3521 N. Durango Drive.

Free and open to all ages.

For more information, call 702-229-2524.

Ward 3 Summer Splash



What: Bring the family to enjoy swimming, games and DJ music.

When: Friday, June 17, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Carlos L. Martinez and Darrio J. Hall Family Pool at Freedom Park, 889 N. Pecos Road.

Free and open to the public.

Dive-In Movie Night



What: Bring the family in swimsuits to take a dip in the pool, lounge on a raft, or lounge in a deck chair while watching a movie on the big screen. Light refreshments will be provided for a small cost. All pool rules apply. Call for movie title.

When: Saturday, June 18; doors open 6:30 p.m., show time 7 p.m.

Where: Pavilion Center Pool, 101 S. Pavilion Center Drive, 702-229-1488.

Cost: $4 per person.

Dear Ol’ Dad’s Day



What: Don’t forget dear ol’ dad on Father’s Day. He’ll receive free admission to recreation swim when accompanied by his child.

When: Sunday, June 19, 12-4 p.m.

Where:

Baker Pool, 1020 E. St. Louis Ave., 702-229-1532. Garside Pool, 250 S. Torrey Pines Drive, 702-229-6393. Pavilion Center Pool, 101 S. Pavilion Center Drive, 702-229-1488.

Cost: child pays daily rate, father is free.

Ward 3 Summer Splash II



What: Bring the family to enjoy swimming, games and DJ music. All pool rules apply and swimsuits required.

When: Saturday, June 25, 2-4 p.m.

Where: Baker Pool, 1020 E. St. Louis Ave.

Free and open to the public.

Yankee Doodle at the Pool



What: Participate in many water games and activities as we celebrate our independence ~ splash style!

When: Monday, July 4 (times vary)

12-4 p.m. at Municipal, Pavilion Center and Garside pools; 1-5 p.m. at Doolittle Pool; 6-9 p.m. at the Carlos L. Martinez & Darrio J. Hall Family Pool.

Where:

Doolittle Pool, 1950 N. J St., 702-229-6398. Garside Pool, 250 S. Torrey Pines Drive, 702-229-6393. Carlos L. Martinez & Darrio J. Hall Family Pool at Gary Reese Freedom Park, 899 N. Pecos Road, 702-229-1755. Municipal Pool, 431 E. Bonanza Road, 702-229-6309. Pavilion Center Pool, 101 S. Pavilion Center Drive, 702-229-1488.

Cost: ages 4-17 - $2; adults ages 18-49 - $3; seniors ages 50+ - $2; free for ages 3 and younger.

Dash and Splash



What: Want some major action and exercise this summer? Event will begin with a 1.5-mile run beginning at Pavilion Center Pool and winding through Veterans Memorial Park. Race will conclude with a 300-meter swim at the pool. There is no age limit, but participants must be able to swim 100 meters successfully. Minimum of 10 participants needed for this event. Advance registration required.

When: Saturday, July 9, 7:30 a.m. check-in; race begins at 8 a.m.

Where: Pavilion Center Pool, 101 S. Pavilion Center Drive, 702-229-1488.

Cost: $15

Another Hot Tropical Night Pool Party



What: It’s our annual tropical adventure! Dancing, swimming, games, and a DJ playing live music. Hula dancers and fire eaters are a must see this year! All pool rules apply and swimsuits required.

When: Sunday, July 17, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Pavilion Center Pool, 101 S. Pavilion Center Drive, 702-229-1488.

Cost: $4 per person.

Summer Splash Bash



What: Bring the family in swimsuits to enjoy a huge party splash style, with dancing, swimming, games, and a DJ playing live music. All pool rules apply and swimsuits required.

When: Saturday, July 23, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Garside Pool, 250 S. Torrey Pines Drive.

Fee: $4 per person

Dive-In Movie Night



What: Bring the family in swimsuits to take a dip in the pool, lounge on a raft, or lounge in a deck chair while watching a movie on the big screen. Light refreshments will be provided for a small cost. All pool rules apply. Call for movie title.

When: Saturday, July 23; doors open 6:30 p.m., show time 7 p.m.

Where: Pavilion Center Pool, 101 S. Pavilion Center Drive, 702-229-1488.

Cost: $4 per person.

Dive-In Movie Night



What: Bring the family in swimsuits to take a dip in the pool, lounge on a raft, or lounge in a deck chair while watching “The Secret Life of Pets” movie on the big screen. Light refreshments will be provided for a small cost. All pool rules apply. Call 702-229-6393 for more details.

When: Saturday, July 30, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Garside Pool, 250 S. Torrey Pines Drive.

Fee: $4 per person

Ward 6 Splash Back to School



What: Bring the family to enjoy swimming, games and DJ music. All pool rules apply and swimsuits required.

When: Friday, Aug. 5, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Centennial Hills Community Center/YMCA, 6601 N. Buffalo Drive.

Free and open to the public.

All-City Synchronized Swimming and Diving Show



What: Teams from all over the valley will show off their diving and synchronized swimming skills.

When: Saturday, Aug. 6, 5:30-8 p.m.

Where: Pavilion Center Pool, 101 S. Pavilion Center Drive, 702-229-1488.

Free and open to the public as spectators.

Dash and Splash



What: Want some major action and exercise this summer? Event will begin with a 1.5-mile run beginning at Pavilion Center Pool and winding through Veterans Memorial Park. Race will conclude with a 300-meter swim at the pool. There is no age limit, but participants must be able to swim 100 meters successfully. Minimum of 10 participants needed for this event. Advance registration required.

When: Saturday, Aug. 13, 7:30 a.m. check-in; race begins at 8 a.m.

Where: Pavilion Center Pool, 101 S. Pavilion Center Drive, 702-229-1488.

Cost: $15.

Dive-In Movie Night

