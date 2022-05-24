Watch
Clark County set to open 14 pools beginning Memorial Day weekend

Martin Meissner/AP
Posted at 5:28 PM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 20:28:37-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pool season has arrived here in Southern Nevada, and Clark County is ready to get in on the action.

County officials announced that 14 season pools — 10 in urban areas and four in rural locations — will open beginning this Memorial Day Weekend through August.

The 14 locations include:

  • Aquatic Springs Pool –7025 South Fort Apache Road
  • Cambridge Water Park — 3930 Cambridge St.
  • Cora Coleman Pool – 2100 Bonnie Lane
  • Desert Breeze Water Park — 8275 Spring Mountain Rd.
  • Hollywood Aquatic Center — 1550 S. Hollywood
  • Indian Springs Neighborhood Pool — 400 Sky Lane
  • Laughlin Aquatic Center — 3790 S. James Bilbray Pkwy.
  • Logandale Neighborhood Pool — 3280 N. Moapa Valley Blvd.
  • Overton Neighborhood Pool — 375 W. Thomas
  • Paradise Water Park — 4775 McLeod
  • Parkdale Water Park — 3200 Ferndale St.
  • Walnut Water Park — 3075 N. Walnut
  • West Flamingo Pool – 6255 West Flamingo Road
  • Whitney Pool – 5712 E. Missouri Ave.

Additionally, the county is looking to hire part-time lifeguards, water safety instructors, and other summer jobs. Anybody over the age of 15-and-a-half interested in applying for positions can click here for more information.

