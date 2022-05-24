Clark County set to open 14 pools beginning Memorial Day weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pool season has arrived here in Southern Nevada, and Clark County is ready to get in on the action.

County officials announced that 14 season pools — 10 in urban areas and four in rural locations — will open beginning this Memorial Day Weekend through August.

The 14 locations include:



Aquatic Springs Pool –7025 South Fort Apache Road

Cambridge Water Park — 3930 Cambridge St.

Cora Coleman Pool – 2100 Bonnie Lane

Desert Breeze Water Park — 8275 Spring Mountain Rd.

Hollywood Aquatic Center — 1550 S. Hollywood

Indian Springs Neighborhood Pool — 400 Sky Lane

Laughlin Aquatic Center — 3790 S. James Bilbray Pkwy.

Logandale Neighborhood Pool — 3280 N. Moapa Valley Blvd.

Overton Neighborhood Pool — 375 W. Thomas

Paradise Water Park — 4775 McLeod

Parkdale Water Park — 3200 Ferndale St.

Walnut Water Park — 3075 N. Walnut

West Flamingo Pool – 6255 West Flamingo Road

Whitney Pool – 5712 E. Missouri Ave.

Additionally, the county is looking to hire part-time lifeguards, water safety instructors, and other summer jobs. Anybody over the age of 15-and-a-half interested in applying for positions can click here for more information.