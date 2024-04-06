City of Las Vegas hosting free Symphony Park Fine Arts Festival

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Symphony Park in downtown Las Vegas will once again transform into an artist's paradise for the third annual Fine Arts Festival.

The event is hosted by the City of Las Vegas and The Smith Center for the Performing Arts.

The outdoor event is free and will offer children's activities, entertainment, and booths from local fine artists, artisan vendors, and hometown arts organizations. Refreshments will also be available for purchase.

The event is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on May 25, at 361 Symphony Park Avenue, which is adjacent to The Smith Center.

The city is looking for artists who would like to participate in the event.

There is a participation fee of $50 and includes a provided festival tent, one six-foot table, and two chairs. Vendors must provide their own table coverings, booth display systems, and/or backdrops to distinguish their displays from others.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, and you can learn more here.