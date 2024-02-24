City of Las Vegas hosting free concerts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Music lovers across the Las Vegas valley will get the chance to check out three different concerts for free next month.

The City of Las Vegas is sponsoring three different concerts, which will be free and open to the public. Even though they are free, you do need to register in order to reserve your spot and receive concert updates.

All shows are scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

City of Las Vegas

On March 8, Seffarine will be taking the stage at the Charleston Heights Arts Center, which is located at 800 S. Brush Street in the indoor theatre.

The band mixes Moroccan and American influences to create a unique brand of music.

You can reserve your spot here.

City of Las Vegas

On March 16, "It's time for Animaniacs" at the Centennial Hills Park Amphitheater, which is located at 7107 N. Buffalo Drive at Deer Springs Way.

The concert will feature the show's original Emmy-winning composer Randy Roger as well as voice actors Rob Paulen and Maurice LaMarche. City officials said you can bring low-back chairs or blankets to be more comfortable on the amphitheater lawn.

You can reserve your spot here.

City of Las Vegas

On March 30, you can check out Dixie Flats at Bruce Trent Park, which is located at 8851 Vegas Drive.

The Las Vegas-based band plays hot jazz, Depression-era blues, Second Line, and other music inspired by New Orleans.

You can also bring low-back chairs or blankets to be more comfortable on the park lawn.

You can reserve your spot here.