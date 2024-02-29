City of Las Vegas hosting free bluegrass festival on April 13

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas is once again hosting its annual Bluegrass Festival.

The free event is set for April 13 at Centennial Hills Park and is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can see the full lineup below.



Pitchfork - 11 a.m.

Nevada Old-Time Fiddlers Association - 11:45 a.m.

The Unwieldies - 12:30 p.m.

Blue Canyon Boys - 1:15 p.m.

Jon Stickley Trio - 2:35 p.m.

Damn Tall Buildings - 3:30 p.m.

The Kody Norris Show - 4:25 p.m.

Rhonda Vincent - 5:45 p.m.

City officials said the listed times are subject to change. No pets will be allowed and only service animals will be allowed on the festival grounds. Attendees won't be able to bring in outside food or alcohol. Guests will be able to bring low-back chairs and blankets to be more comfortable on the outdoor lawn seating.

Refreshments will be available for purchase and children will have a festival area with games, programs and activities.

The city is also looking for art, craft, and food vendors to serve the public from booths at the festival. Approved applications will be provided with a 10-foot-square tented booth with one six-foot table and two chairs. The booth fee is $150.

For vendor information, you can learn more information here or call Sandra Ward at (702) 229-5461 or by email at sward@lasvegasnevada.gov. Interested vendors should submit a completed application by March 12.