Chelsea Handler, Taylor Tomlinson, Grupo Frontera, Tems announce Las Vegas stops

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dozens of acts are announcing new performance dates across the Las Vegas alley.

Channel 13 takes a closer look at all of the announcements that have been made this week.

Taylor Tomlinson, AEG Presents

Taylor Tomlinson - Wynn Las Vegas - Encore Theater

Comedian Taylor Tomlinson is announcing additional performances of "Taylor Tomlinson: Live in Vegas" at the Wynn's Encore Theater.

She was already scheduled to perform on June 7 and June 8. She has announced new dates for August 16 and August 17.

Tickets start at $50 and tickets for the new dates will go on sale to the public on Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m.

The Venetian, Nick Swardson

Nick Swardson - The Venetian - The Summit Showroom

Comedian Nick Swardson is bringing his new "Toilet Head" tour to The Venetian as part of a 37-city tour.

He's scheduled to perform at The Summit Showroom at The Venetian Resort on Saturday, Oct. 19 and Sunday, Oct. 20.

Tickets start at $45 and tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m.

Denise Truscello, Chelsea Handler April 22 2024 Photos By Denise Truscello Chelsea Handler - Chelsea Theater residency Cosmopolitan Hotel Las Vegas Nevada USA

Chelsea Handler - The Cosmopolitan - The Chelsea

The Cosmopolitan has announced that Chelsea Handler will make history as the first female comedian residency at The Chelsea.

"Chelsea at The Chelsea" will kick off on Labor Day weekend with six performances scheduled through April 2025.

The new show dates include:



Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024

Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025

Friday, March 21, 2025

Friday, April 18, 2025

All shows are scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Saturday, May 18 at 10 a.m.

Abel Baez Evoto

Grupo Frontera - T-Mobile Arena

Grupo Frontera has just released a new album and is hitting the road to promote it.

The "Jugando A Que No Pasa Nada" tour will kick off in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 2 at T-Mobile Arena.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m.

Live Nation

Cody Johnson - MGM Grand - MGM Grand Garden Arena

Country artist Cody Johnson is returning to the MGM Grand's Grand Garden Arena for a special NFR weekend show.

That's scheduled for Friday, Dec. 13.

He'll share the stage with Ashley McBryde.

Tickets start at $55 and are scheduled to go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m.

Felipe Esparza, MGM Grand

Felipe Esparza - MGM Grand - David Copperfield Theater

Comedian Felipe Esparza is about to go on his first world tour.

The "At My Leisure" tour is scheduled to stop in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 13.

That will be at the David Copperfield Theater at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino.

Tickets start at $45 and are scheduled to go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m.

Max Crace, Christopher Cross Christopher Cross photographed in Austin TX, December 2019

Christopher Cross - Palms Casino - Pearl Concert Theater

GRAMMY winner Christopher Cross is returning to the Pearl Concert theater.

In 1980, he made history with his self-titled debut album, which won five GRAMMY awards, including Record of the Year, for his song "Sailing", Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist.

Since then, he has sold over 10 million albums and won five GRAMMYs, an Oscar, and a Golden Globe.

Cross is scheduled to perform in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 24.

Tickets start at $35 and will go on sale on Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m.

NIKI, The Comospolitan

NIKI - The Cosmopolitan - The Chelsea

Singer-songwriter NIKI is stopping in 41 cities as part of her biggest tour to date.

She's scheduled to stop in Las Vegas at The Chelsea on Thursday, Oct. 10.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m.

AEG Presents & Ali Siddiq

Ali Siddiq - Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, The Theater at Virgin Hotels

Comedian Ali Siddiq is coming to The Theater at Virgin Hotels for one night only.

He's scheduled to perform and make his venue debut on Sunday, Sept. 1.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale to the public on Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m.

Tems, AEG Presents

Tems - Virgin Hotels Las Vegas - The Theater at Virgin Hotels

GRAMMY Award winner Tems is about to launch her first-ever headlining world tour.

The "Born In The Wild World Tour" will stop in Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 29.

Tems is scheduled to take the stage along with special guest Lekan.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m.

Danny Ocean, Live Nation

Danny Ocean - Mandalay Bay - House of Blues

Latin music artist Danny Ocean is about to go on tour.

The "Reflexa Tour" is scheduled to kick off on Sept. 13 in Seattle and will make its way to the House of Blues on Friday, Sept. 20.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m.

Dustin Lynch - Red Rock Resort - Sandbar Stage

Country star Dustin Lynch is returning to Las Vegas for a special performance at the Sandbar Stage at Red Rock Resort.

That's set for Friday, August 2.

Tickets start at $55 and are scheduled to go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m.

Summerlin Sounds Summer Concert Series - Downtown Summerlin

Downtown Summerlin is bringing back the popular Summer Concert Series. Each night, the first performance is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. with an acoustic act, following by the first band set at 7 p.m. and the second set at 8:30 p.m.

Families are encouraged to bring blankets and enjoy an evening outdoors. You can see the full lineup below.

