Carlos Santana extends residency at House of Blues for 12th year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana has extended his residency at the House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay for its 12th year.

In an announcement on Tuesday, Santa announced additional performances of "An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live" scheduled to take place in January, February, and May 2024.

2023 & 2024 Performances (all shows scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.):



Nov. 2023: 1, 3-5, 8, 10-12

Jan. 2024: 24, 26-28, 31

Feb. 2024: 2-4

May 2024: 10, 11, 15, 16, 18, 19, 22, 23

Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale to the public on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 10 a.m. PT. Fan pre-sale tickets will be available beginning Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 10 a.m. PT.

The popular VIP packages will be available for purchase with customizable experiences that include limited edition photos and specialty food and beverage packages featuring stage-side dining.

A portion of proceeds from all tickets sold benefits The Milagro Foundation, a charitable foundation founded in 1998 by Santana, supporting underrepresented and vulnerable children and youth in the areas of arts, education, and health. Another contribution goes to the House of Blues Music Forward Foundation, which was founded in 1993 and aims to accelerate real-life skills for youth using music as the bridge to success.

Tickets for the newly announced dates will start at $99.50, not including applicable fees. Tickets are available by visiting House of Blues.com/Santana, MandalayBay.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling 800-745-3000.

For additional information, visit santana.com.