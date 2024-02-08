Carlos Santana announcing new concert dates for Fall 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Carlos Santana is showing no signs of slowing down as he continues his residency at Mandalay Bay's House of Blues.

On Tuesday, the entertainer announced 16 new show dates, which are set for this fall. He's been performing at the casino for the past 12 years.

"When you go deep into a passion and you invest emotionally with passion, it hurts good," Santana previously told Channel 13. "We like putting wings on people's hearts. This is the golden opportunity to be here and create every night alchemy."

You can see the full list of new dates below.



Sept. 25, 26, 28, 29

Oct. 2, 3, 5, 6, 30, 31

Nov. 2, 3, 6, 7, 9, 10

A portion of proceeds from all tickets sold benefits The Milagro Foundation, which supports underrepresented and vulnerable children and youth in the arts, education, and health. Santana created the foundation in 1998.

Another contribution goes to the House of Blues Music Forward Foundation, which was founded in 1993. It helps youth channel their skills into music.

Tickets for the new dates are scheduled to go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $99.50.