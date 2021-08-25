Carlos Santana kicks off series of Las Vegas shows at House of Blues

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In an industry of 15 seconds of fame, Carlos Santana has managed to resonate with the world for more than 50 years.

Marking his ninth year at the House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay, he says he sees each night as a chance to unite the audience as one.

"We like putting wings on people’s hearts," Carlos Santana said. "This is the golden opportunity to be here and create every night alchemy."

The emotion he brings to his music is something you'll not only hear but something you'll also see by his facial expression and movement on stage.

"When you go deep into a passion and you invest emotionally with passion it hurts good," he said.

The shows are also a chance to give back. A portion of all tickets sold will be donated to The Milagro Foundation, which is focused on offering support to underrepresented and vulnerable kids in the areas of art, education and health. It's an organization he established in 1998.

"We’re hands-on with helping humans stand straight and receive and transmit this energy that we can truly make heaven on earth," Santana said.

After years in the spotlight, he's also managed to stay true to himself and his art.

"Well I just don't invest emotionally in stupid stuff you know," Santana said. "I only allow thoughts that are inspiring and that are elevating."

Five decades later, the legendary artist has gone against all odds and shows his music is destined to last a lifetime.

An Intimate Evening with Santana's Greatest Hits begins Aug. 25 with shows running through December.

