Broadway In The Hood hosting free Memorial Day Weekend show at The Smith Center

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Broadway In The Hood is hosting a free Memorial Day Weekend show at The Smith Center.

It's called "From Broadway With Love" and is a benefit fundraising concert for The Legacy Theatre of Excellence Las Vegas the first African American-owned and operated Theatre/Education Complex in Nevada.

Entertainers scheduled to perform include Clint Holmes, Travis Clore, Earl Turner, Skye Dee Miles, Genevieve Dew, Michelle Marshall, and Bubba Knight. They'll be joined on stage by over 200 local youth and entertainers.

You can sing along with songs from Wicked, Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, The Wiz, Annie, Motown The Musical and Tina The Musical.

The show is scheduled for May 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are free but you do need to RSVP here.