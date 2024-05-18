Boy band stars Joey Fatone and AJ McLean bring tour to Venetian Resort Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — '90s babies, rejoice! Iconic multi-platinum artists Joey Fatone of *NSYNC and AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys are bringing their joint headline tour, "A Legendary Night," to The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 2.

"I’ve known AJ as long as I’ve known my own band members," Fatone said. "We’ve worked together in the past on one-off projects here and there but never had the opportunity to create something together. This tour gives us the chance to combine the best of both musical worlds. I hope our fans are ready for a show that'll take them on a journey through the magic of *NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, and everything-in-between. I thought we would just do a few shows to have some fun but the response so far has been humbling to say the least."

Boy band enthusiasts should prepare themselves for a night of comedy, music, and intimate conversations of never before-told stories from their time on the road. The duo will come perform a variety of classic songs and boy band dances together on one stage while accompanied by a seven-piece live band.

"I'm so excited to head out for this round of dates with my friend Joey," McLean said. "The perfect chance to listen to old favorites and share some special new songs that our loyal fans will be the first to hear."

Tickets start at $45, plus applicable fees, and will go on sale to the general public Friday, May 24, at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster, Venetian Las Vegas, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702-414-9000 or 866-641-7469.

