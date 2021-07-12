Boots on the Boulevard concert series coming back to Cosmopolitan

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas announces the return of the Boots on the Boulevard Concert Series to The Chelsea for the fifth consecutive year during the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (WNFR), Dec. 2 – 11 in Las Vegas, according to a press release from the Cosmopolitan.

The series kicks off with country star Brantley Gilbert (Dec. 4) followed by all-star performances from Cody Johnson (Dec. 8 & 9) and multi-Platinum entertainer Dierks Bentley (Dec. 10 & 11).

Tickets for the individual show dates during Boots on the Boulevard will go on sale Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m. PST online here [cosmopolitanlasvegas.com] or through Ticketmaster [ticketmaster.com] at 800.745.3000. Artist presale available on Tuesday, July 20 at 10 a.m. PST – Thursday, July 22 at 10 p.m. PST. Additional venue presale to follow on Wednesday, July 21 at 10 a.m. PST – Thursday, July 22 at 10 p.m. PST.

Brantley Gilbert

Dec. 4

Doors at 7 p.m.; Showtime 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $29.50; Reserved seating starts at $69.50

Cody Johnson

Dec. 8 & 9

Doors at 7 p.m.; Showtime 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $35; Reserved seating starts at $55

Dierks Bentley

Dec. 10 & 11

Doors at 7 p.m.; Showtime 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $39; Reserved seating starts at $79