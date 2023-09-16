Black Panther, Masquerade Ball, Winterfest highlights of Henderson Symphony Orchestra's season

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Symphony Orchestra is announcing its lineup for the 2023-2024 season, which will be the organization's 37th season.

Orchestra officials said this season's theme is "Imagine" and will also celebrate the 200th anniversary of the premiere of Beethoven's Symphony No. 9.

"The name of the season comes from the John Lennon song 'Imagine,'" music director Alexandra Arrieche said. "We wanted to put together a season that embraces love and peace but also highlights how composed reacted to crises during times of conflict and war."

The season kicks off with the free "Black Panther" movie concert at Water Street Plaza on Sept. 29.

You can see the rest of this season's schedule below and learn more details about the shows on the orchestra's website.

