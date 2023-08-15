Henderson Symphony Orchestra hosting Black Panther In Concert

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Avengers, assemble! The Henderson Symphony Orchestra is ready to take you to Wakanda with Black Panther In Concert.

The orchestra will perform the film score live while the movie is playing on the side of the America First Center at Water Street Plaza.

Masssamba Diop will also be a featured talking drum soloist. The Senegal native is known for playing the talking drum, which is also called a tama. Before telephones and radio were invented, villages in West Africa used the tama to relay messages back and forth. Diop has performed with many superstars over the years including James Brown, Mumford & Sons, Carlos Santana, Herbie Hancock, Harry Belafonte, Angelique Kidjo, and Baaba Maal. He was even part of a star-studded cast that sang Happy Birthday to Nelson Mandela at Radio City Music Hall in New York in 2009.

The free event is scheduled for Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. However, event organizers said you want to get there early because seating is available on a first-come, first served basis.

Guests are welcome to bring their own chairs and blankets.

The playground will be closed during the event.