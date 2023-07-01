Beach Boys are bringing "Fun, Fun, Fun" to Sunset Station

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're looking to pick up "Good Vibrations", the Beach Boys are coming to Sunset Station's Sunset Amphitheater.

Event organizers said the band's co-founder and lead singer Mike Love will take the stage alongside Bruce Johnson, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher, and Randy Leago.

The band has been around since the 1960s with hits like "Surfin'", "I Get Around", "California Girls", and "Help Me Rhonda". The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers have also sold over 100 million records worldwide.

However, original members Brian Wilson, Al Jardine, and David Marks are not scheduled to perform.

The concert is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. A special presale event will be on Sunday, July 2 at 10 a.m. with the code word KOKOMO. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday morning at 10 a.m. and start at $38.