Arts District Evel Knievel museum roars to life with stunts, bikes and festival

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new interactive museum is coming to the Arts District, and you can help celebrate during the grand opening festival happening this weekend.

The Evel Knievel Experience: An Interactive Museum of America’s Original Daredevil invites the public to its action-packed grand opening festival on Saturday, June 27.

The event will feature a custom and classic motorcycle show, live music, food trucks, activities for all ages and more.

Headlining the event will be professional motorcycle stunt performances, including a tribute to Evel Knievel by Austin Winters. He will honor Knievel's daredevil spirit with shows at 11 a.m., noon, and 1 p.m.

Attendees will also be among the first members of the public to experience one of Las Vegas' newest attractions, celebrating the life, legacy and cultural impact of one of the most iconic performers in American history.

The collection includes rare artifacts from Evel Knievel’s life; immersive exhibits highlighting the ambition, spectacle and risk behind his legendary career; and a variety of high-adrenaline experiences.

“Evel Knievel gave everything 100%, so our grand opening festival naturally will reflect that same ambitious spirit,” said Mike Patterson, co-founder and CEO of The Evel Knievel Experience. “We cannot wait for visitors to step into Evel Knievel’s world through adrenaline-pumping stunts and an extraordinary collection of artifacts that made history.”

The festival is happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1001 S 1st Street in downtown.

Admission to the festival is free and general admission to The Evel Knievel Experience is $35 per person.

The attraction will be open daily beginning at 10 a.m., with last entry at 8 p.m For more information or to purchase tickets to the grand opening celebration, CLICK HERE.

