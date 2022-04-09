'ARMY is no joke': BTS mania descends on the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fans from across the country and around the world descended on Las Vegas this weekend. The reason is just three letters: BTS.

All four of the sensationally popular Korean boy band's shows at Allegiant Stadium sold out even before they went on sale to the general public. BTS show organizers have even set up an overflow viewing area at the MGM Grand Garden Arena to accommodate more of the BTS "ARMY."

Fans say the ARMY is no joke. Thousands waited in line for more than four hours starting at 5 a.m. on Friday to get their hands on BTS merch.

"I am not surprised — it is ARMY. ARMY is no joke," one fan at Allegiant Stadium told us.

While the excitement grows stronger, fans' wallets are getting lighter. From shirts and posters to hats and sweaters, the price of coveted concert merchandise was adding up for many of them. At least one person told us they'd spent "well over" $1,000 so far.

For serious fans, money is no object. And thanks to the biggest band in the world, Las Vegas reaps the benefits.

"After being home for two years, it will definitely be fun, and the economy needs to boost up a bit," another fan said.

BTS has essentially taken over the Las Vegas Strip, and there's a slew of companion events planned to accompany their shows. Find more information about those at ktnv.com/BTSinVegas.