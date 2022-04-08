Excitement builds around BTS in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The BTS Army has arrived and like "the Beatles' British invasion" almost 60 years ago, Las Vegas is at the center of a K-pop invasion. This massively popular Korean pop group is the hottest ticket in town and is set to perform four sold-out shows at Allegiant Stadium.

BTS is the talk of Las Vegas right now. Fans of the massively popular Korean or K-pop group buying up merchandise outside of Allegiant Stadium.

"The little phone tabs, the t-shirts with drawings on them. I think they're really cute,” Cassie Lim, a BTA fan from New York, said.

Las Vegas rolling out the welcome mat with city hall lighting up in purple, the color associated with the band in anticipation of their sold-out weekend performances.

"It's crazy that they have four days here and like have the whole city turn into a BTS festival.”

Amanda Le has lived in Las Vegas for five years and now can finally see them in her hometown.

"I was kind of expecting it because there are so many thousands of armies coming to Vegas, so it'd be weird if they didn't,” Le said.

Las Vegas is going all-in on BTS. The official Twitter account changed its name to “Borahaegas”.

Borahae, meaning “purple love” in Korean, a motto of the band. Anthony Curtis with LasVegasAdvisor.com says this can be compared to the frenzy over U2 times ten with tickets selling out in hours.

"It's not usually for four sold-out arena nights. So, I'd say it's the biggest of that sort I've ever heard of,” he said.

It is reported that BTS contributed $4.9 billion to the South Korean economy, on par with a company like Korean Air. Curtis says Las Vegas will benefit from this financial juggernaut.

"They may not be a gambling demographic, but everyone's got to eat and they're doing it in two successive weekends and presumably people will be going to both and staying the entire week,” he said.

All for the chance to see their idols in person.

"Just to see them up close is like a dream come true,” Cici Chen, a BTS fan from Canada, said.