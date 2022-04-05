BTS, "Permission to Dance on Stage" organizers require masks at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Allegiant Stadium said they are not requiring proof of a negative COVID test or vaccination for entry, so as a precaution, the event organizer is requiring all attendees to wear a mask inside the stadium.

According to a tweet from Allegiant Stadium, the BTS concert, "Permission to Dance on Stage," will not require proof of a negative COVID test or vaccination for entry because of the latest local Clark County health guidelines.

The tweet says, "shows went on sale with testing and vaccination requirements in order to be best prepared in the event of stricter county health implementation, however, current local mandates have held consistently and as such the Event Organizers are adjusting the policy for entry."

The event organizer is requiring all attendees to wear a mask that fully covers the nose and mouth inside the stadium at all times, unless actively eating or drinking.