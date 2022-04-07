BTS and their ARMY take over Las Vegas Strip with 'Permission to Dance on Stage' experiences

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — BTS, the Korean pop group with a massive global following, brings their "Permission to Dance on Stage" tour to Las Vegas this month, and the city is showing out for the group's dedicated fans who've dubbed themselves the BTS "ARMY."

ARMY will have plenty to do on the Las Vegas Strip for the two weeks that BTS is in town, including staying in BTS-themed rooms at some of the Strip's popular hotels. Those include:



Bellagio Hotel

ARIA Resort

Vdara Hotel

MGM Grand

Mandalay Bay

Park MGM

NoMad Las Vegas

The Mirage

New York-New York Hotel

Luxor Hotel

Excalibur Hotel

Guests at these hotels between April 6 and April 18 will be able to deck their rooms out in discounted BTS swag, discounted merchandise, and exclusive keepsakes.

To kick off the BTS mania, the Bellagio will put on a fountain show dedicated to BTS and exclusively featuring their music on Thursday at 8 p.m. The new display features two of the group's major hits, "Butter" and "Dynamite." It will run in heavy rotation during BTS' Las Vegas show run and will become part of the fountain's ongoing show rotation thereafter, a Bellagio spokesperson said.

BIGHIT MUSIC Members of BTS get a sneak peek at their exclusive Bellagio Fountains show ahead of their Las Vegas tour dates in April of 2022.

Accompanying the sold-out shows at Allegiant Stadium on April 8, 9, 15, and 16 will be a live play at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, where the Allegiant Stadium show will be broadcast in real time on the same dates.

Official tour merchandise will also be available at MGM Grand Garden Arena from April 8 through 17, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, with express booths open on the BTS show dates.

JEWEL Nightclub at ARIA Resort will host the exclusive "PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE" after parties on April 8, 9, 15 and 16 from 10:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. to "extend the excitement of the concert."

#BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE THE CITY - LAS VEGAS

✨ PARTY IN THE CITY

Don’t let the heat from the concert go away! Check out the special BTS remix stages from best DJs in town!

📅Apr. 8, 9, 15, 16

⏰10:30pm -4am

➡️Reserve - https://t.co/zOPpy96jR9#BTS_THE_CITY_LasVegas @bts_bighit pic.twitter.com/0Yl2h0qi9t — JEWEL Nightclub (@jewellasvegas) March 28, 2022

At AREA15, fans of BTS can get a "behind the stage" experience through a photography exhibition capturing all the moments of the concert. That exhibition is open now through April 17 in the A-Lot at AREA15. A pop-up merchandise store will also be open at AREA15 on those dates.

#BTS BEHIND THE STAGE: PERMISSION TO DANCE is coming!

Enjoy a unique photography exhibition unveiling behind the scenes of an entire concert experience



📅April 5-17 11am - 11pm

📍AREA15 / A-LOT

👉Reserve now: https://t.co/oAiWGkEkBk#BTS_THE_CITY_LasVegas pic.twitter.com/D3YshcIVkD — HYBE MERCH (@HYBE_MERCH) April 1, 2022

Hungry ARMY devotees can experience a tasting menu featuring some of the BTS members' favorite Korean dishes at Mandalay Bay. Noodle Shop and Seabreeze Cafe have the exclusive BTS tasting menu on offer now through 17.

