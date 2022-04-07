Watch
BTS and their ARMY take over Las Vegas Strip with 'Permission to Dance on Stage' experiences

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
BTS performs "Butter" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
64th Annual Grammy Awards - Show
j-hope, V and Jung Kook Sneak Peek of BTS Fountain Show
j-hope, V and Jung Kook Sneak Peek of BTS Fountain Show 2
Posted at 12:30 PM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 15:34:54-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — BTS, the Korean pop group with a massive global following, brings their "Permission to Dance on Stage" tour to Las Vegas this month, and the city is showing out for the group's dedicated fans who've dubbed themselves the BTS "ARMY."

ARMY will have plenty to do on the Las Vegas Strip for the two weeks that BTS is in town, including staying in BTS-themed rooms at some of the Strip's popular hotels. Those include:

  • Bellagio Hotel
  • ARIA Resort
  • Vdara Hotel
  • MGM Grand
  • Mandalay Bay
  • Park MGM
  • NoMad Las Vegas
  • The Mirage
  • New York-New York Hotel
  • Luxor Hotel
  • Excalibur Hotel

Guests at these hotels between April 6 and April 18 will be able to deck their rooms out in discounted BTS swag, discounted merchandise, and exclusive keepsakes.

To kick off the BTS mania, the Bellagio will put on a fountain show dedicated to BTS and exclusively featuring their music on Thursday at 8 p.m. The new display features two of the group's major hits, "Butter" and "Dynamite." It will run in heavy rotation during BTS' Las Vegas show run and will become part of the fountain's ongoing show rotation thereafter, a Bellagio spokesperson said.

j-hope, V and Jung Kook Sneak Peek of BTS Fountain Show
Members of BTS get a sneak peek at their exclusive Bellagio Fountains show ahead of their Las Vegas tour dates in April of 2022.

Accompanying the sold-out shows at Allegiant Stadium on April 8, 9, 15, and 16 will be a live play at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, where the Allegiant Stadium show will be broadcast in real time on the same dates.

Official tour merchandise will also be available at MGM Grand Garden Arena from April 8 through 17, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, with express booths open on the BTS show dates.

JEWEL Nightclub at ARIA Resort will host the exclusive "PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE" after parties on April 8, 9, 15 and 16 from 10:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. to "extend the excitement of the concert."

At AREA15, fans of BTS can get a "behind the stage" experience through a photography exhibition capturing all the moments of the concert. That exhibition is open now through April 17 in the A-Lot at AREA15. A pop-up merchandise store will also be open at AREA15 on those dates.

Hungry ARMY devotees can experience a tasting menu featuring some of the BTS members' favorite Korean dishes at Mandalay Bay. Noodle Shop and Seabreeze Cafe have the exclusive BTS tasting menu on offer now through 17.

