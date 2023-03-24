Area 15 hosting Maroon 5 fan pop-up experience

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Maroon 5 is getting ready to kick off its residency at Park MGM on Friday.

Area 15 is hosting a fan pop-up experience to honor the band's, which will run from March 24 to April 8.

Area 15 officials said the experiences will feature a Calirosa tequila bar and never-before-seen footage of the band performing.

Special merchandise will also be available for purchase including vinyl copies of all seven of the band's albums, vintage wash shirts from the "Songs About Jane" 2002 tour, and the 2006 photobook "Midnight Miles."

At 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., Area 15 will also show the "Live At The Pyramids" concert where the band performed at Giza.

The shop will be open from noon to 8 p.m. You can learn more and make reservations here.