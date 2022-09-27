Maroon 5 announces Las Vegas Residency at Park MGM

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning multi-platinum band Maroon 5 will headline a new Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM beginning Friday, March 24, 2023.

Presented in partnership by Live Nation and MGM Resorts International, M5LV The Residency will be "custom-designed for Dolby Live", according to a release, giving fans an "intimate concert experience."

Tickets go on sale to the public Monday, Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. Fan pre-sale tickets will be available beginning Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 10 a.m.