'Arcadia Earth,' interactive art exhibit coming to Las Vegas, makes climate education fun

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Valentino Vettori remembers the moment he faced a choice that would forever change the trajectory of his life.

As an artist working in fashion, the industry was a way he could express himself and tell stories.

"Many years ago, I did an event and it lasted one week. And I created 14 trucks of garbage," he said. "I was looking at it and I realized that I am a pollution."

Fashion was more than a creative outlet, though. It was how Vettori supported his family. But at that moment he says he realized his job was also jeopardizing their future.

"So, I left."

He decided to refocus his talents. Collaborating with other artists, Vettori founded and designed "Arcadia Earth."

'Arcadia Earth': Capture the moment, share with friends

"Arcadia Earth" is an interactive art experience that spans 15 rooms, each with different themes and ways to engage.

The exhibit first opened in New York, and now Vettori is bringing "Arcadia Earth" to the Showcase Mall on the Las Vegas Strip.

Amy Abdelsayed, 13 Action News "Arcadia Earth" opens soon on the Las Vegas Strip. It was scheduled to open on Jan. 7, 2022, but due to rising COVID-19 cases, a representative says the opening has been temporarily delayed. No new opening date has been announced just yet but we will be sure to update the story when that information is available. (Amy Abdelsayed, 13 Action News)

"The mission is to inspire, inform and activate anyone who is interested in climate change," explained Vettori.

At times, you'll find augmented reality, virtual reality, repurposed materials, projection mapping — even smell stations.

Amy Abdelsayed, 13 Action News Recycled children's clothes are used to create interpretations of animal carcasses at "Arcadia Earth" as seen on Jan. 3, 2022. (Amy Abdelsayed, 13 Action News)

Amy Abdelsayed, 13 Action News A smell station at "Arcadia Earth" as seen on Jan. 3, 2022. The aroma inside the glass contains is meant to recall memories of rain when it hits the concrete. (Amy Abdelsayed, 13 Action News)

Vettori says he wanted to design a space where people can create memories and experiences that they can capture and share with friends.

He uses art and technology to activate the senses and do what he does best, tell a story.

"We are talking in a positive way about climate change, where it's no longer terrifying, but it's fun," he said.

Opportunities to take action

At the end of each room, you'll find a monitor with information about the artists — and the grim facts that inspired their work.

The Rainbow Cave, for example, is made of 60,000 recycled plastic bags.

Vettori says that's a fraction of what we use globally, not every day or every hour or even every minute — every second.

Arcadia Earth/David Mitchell The Rainbow Cave at "Arcadia Earth" is made of 60,000 recycled plastic bags. This is a photograph of the installation in New York. (Arcadia Earth/David Mitchell)

Amy Abdelsayed, 13 Action News QR codes at "Arcadia Earth" allow the viewer to learn more about actions they can take to make a difference. (Amy Abdelsayed, 13 Action News)

It's not all bad news though, also on the monitors you'll find actions you can take to make a difference.

"Every day little changes that can have an impact," he said. "Each room highlights a challenge, but it also gives you the opportunity to make a change."

Leading the way in Las Vegas

Vettori is excited to bring the exhibit to Las Vegas, partly because of our conservation efforts.

"We really were fascinated by what we found, is sitting in the middle of the desert," he said.

And he's right. Las Vegas is a leader when it comes to water conservation.

Amy Abdelsayed, 13 Action News Pages from recycled library books transform a room at "Arcadia Earth" into a giant beehive. (Amy Abdelsayed, 13 Action News)

40% of the water we use gets pumped right back into Lake Mead, our largest water source, and we continue to take steps to lower our water footprint.

Around this time last year, a measure was passed to ban nonfunctional grass — like at office parks and street medians —which officials say is a huge water waster.

Just for perspective, the Bellagio fountains consume less Colorado River than the Dunes Golf Course that was there in the past.

"I found these things very important to enjoy Vegas as the new home."

Still, water conservation is an ongoing effort.

This year, Nevada, Arizona and Mexico will endure their first-ever mandatory cuts amid a federally declared water shortage. The hope is to keep Lake Mead from falling to 1,020 feet.

As of Jan. 8, Lake Mead's water level is 1,066.61.

And at "Arcadia Earth," water conservation is just one chapter of a much larger story. A story that, Vettori says, needs to be told.

"We spend entire days on a cell phone sharing, sometimes, nonsense. Well, maybe we could take a moment to start sharing something that is important," he said.

"It's probably one of the greatest things we can do from home without any effort."

Learn more on arcadia-earth.com.

Editor's note: The start date has been pushed back a few times. Most recently this was scheduled to open on Jan. 7, but a representative for Arcadia Earth says that date has been postponed due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. We will be sure to update this story when a new date is announced.

The Showcase Mall is located on the Las Vegas Strip at 3785 Las Vegas Boulevard South, across the street from MGM Park. The entrance is near M&M World next to Adidas.

