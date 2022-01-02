10 art attractions in Las Vegas to experience in the new year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The countdown to the new year might be over but the clock keeps ticking. Here's a look at 10 art attractions to check out in Las Vegas before they're gone for good or opening soon.

1. 'Arcadia Earth' on the Las Vegas Strip

First up, "Arcadia Earth" opens inside the Showcase Mall on Jan. 7.

The immersive exhibit first opened in New York and explores environmental issues like overfishing and plastic pollution. In Las Vegas, there's even a room dedicated to the water shortage.

Tickets start at $33. There are discounts available for Nevada residents, teachers and students.

A tree will be planted for every ticket sold and proceeds will go to support Arcadia’s educational and charity partner, Oceanic Global, which raises awareness about the effects of human consumption on aquatic ecosystems.

Learn more on arcadia-earth.com.

The Showcase Mall is located on the Las Vegas Strip at 3785 Las Vegas Boulevard South, across the street from MGM Park. The entrance is near M&M World next to Adidas.

Credit: Arcadia Earth

2. 'Ase: Afro Frequencies' at the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art

Another new immersive exhibit on The Strip is at the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art.

"Ase: Afro Frequencies" examines the Black experience through the eyes of artist Vince Fraser in collaboration with poet Ursula Rucker.

The exhibition will be on view daily through April 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last admissions sold 30 minutes prior to closing.

Tickets are $18 for adults; $16 for Nevada residents; and $15 for seniors 65 and older, students, teachers and military with valid ID. Children 5 and younger are free.

Learn more on bellagio.mgmresorts.com.

The Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art is located inside the Bellagio hotel-casino at 3600 Las Vegas Boulevard South. It's in the Promenade Shops across from the main pool entrance.

Credit: Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art

3. 'DIE-O-RAMA' wraps soon in the Arts District

January's First Friday will be the last with "DIE-O-RAMA" at Recycled Propaganda, which ends later in the month.

Entry is free, festival or not.

The show features work from the artist known as Recycled Propaganda, Byron Kemp Stout and Justin Lepper — who we profiled back in December for "How to Vegas." Check out the feature story on Lepper, who goes by Dr. Lepper, here.

RELATED STORIES:

Recycled Propaganda, whose name is Izaac Zevalking, was featured on 13 Action News in 2019 for a mural depicting the Statue of Liberty handcuffed on a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement vehicle. You can find that story here.

Learn more about the show at recycledpropaganda.com.

Learn more about First Friday at ffflv.org.

Recycled Propaganda is located at 1114 Main Street South, Suite 120, in the Arts District. First Friday is an art, music and food festival in the area that happens on the first Friday of every month.

Amy Abdelsayed, 13 Action News Work created by Las Vegas artist Justin Lepper, known as Dr. Lepper. His art is on display at Recycled Propaganda on Main Street in the Arts District as part of the DIE-O-RAMA exhibition through early January 2022.

4.'I Am Here' at Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art

Over at the Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art at UNLV three exhibitions are ending soon — all with free entry.

"I Am Here" explores the questions: what stories do artists choose to tell about themselves and who is invited o talk?

The event runs through Jan. 29 with a closing event on Jan. 28 from 5-8 p.m.

Learn more about "I Am Here" on the museum's website here.

The Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art is located on the main campus of UNLV at 4505 Maryland Parkway South. Follow the museum on Instagram at @unlvmuseum.

Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art Carla Jay Harris' Bitter Earth on view in I Am Here. Credit: Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art

5. 'Human Resource Exploitation: A Family Album' at Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art

Also at the Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, "Human Resource Exploitation: A Family Album" focuses on the violent effects of government policies using photos and other items artist Elena Brokaw inherited after the Guatemalan government assassinated her father, the artist and activist Ramiro García.

This exhibit is free and runs through Jan. 29 with a closing event on Jan. 28 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Learn more about "Human Resource Exploitation: A Family Album" on the museum's website here.

The Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art is located on the main campus of UNLV at 4505 Maryland Parkway South. Follow the museum on Instagram at @unlvmuseum.

UNLV Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art Detail of Elena Brokaw’s Human Resource Exploitation: A Family Album. Original photograph by Ramiro García (d 1980). Credit: UNLV Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art

6. 'Seeing/Seen' curated by Erica Vital-Lazare at Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art

"Seeing/Seen," curated by Las Vegas writer and scholar Erica Vital-Lazare, explores the contemporary and historical presence of Black women.

The show includes work by Las Vegas artist Q'Shaundra James — who we profiled back in October for "How to Vegas." Read or watch the story featuring James here.

RELATED: Las Vegas artist Q'shaundra James explores Black experiences through portraiture

"Seeing/Seen" runs through Feb. 26 with a closing event on Feb. 25 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Learn more about "Seeing/Seen" on the museum's website here.

The Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art is located on the main campus of UNLV at 4505 Maryland Parkway South. Follow the museum on Instagram at @unlvmuseum.

Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art Leisa Smith Moseley. Political Strategist, Activist. Photo by Carl Summerlin. Credit: Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art

7. New mural at the Mob Museum

There are several new murals around town to check out for free, including one at the Mob Museum, at the north end of the west side parking lot.

Artist Miguel Hernandez painted a depiction of Southern Nevada in the 1940s.

This mural is the first segment of a larger mural, which will be continually

worked on in the coming weeks.

Learn more about the Mob Museum at neonmuseum.org.

The Neon Museum is located at 770 Las Vegas Blvd North in downtown Las Vegas.

The Mob Museum

8. 'Las Vegas Luminaries' and 'Brilliant!' at Neon Museum

About five minutes from the Mob Museum, at the Neon Museum, you'll find a new mural called "Las Vegas Luminaries."

It depicts some of the city's lesser-known historical figures and acts as an entry to the show "Brilliant!" — which recently got an upgrade.

In December we profiled the artists behind these works too. Learn more about how augmented restoration is used by Craig Winslow to bring vintage signs to life in "Brilliant!" and how Nanda Sharifpour and Ali Fathollahi brought the past into our present-day here.

RELATED: Artist brings vintage Las Vegas signs to life at Neon Museum through augmented restoration

The Neon Museum is located at 770 Las Vegas Boulevard North.

The Neon Museum Top: "Las Vegas Luminaries" mural; Bottom: People enjoy "Brilliant!" (Both photos courtesy the Neon Museum)

9. 'Then & Now: The Neon Boneyard' at Spring Valley Library

A similar exhibit is on view for free at Spring Valley Library through the end of January.

"Then & Now: The Neon Boneyard" juxtaposes neon signs as they stand today at the Neon Museum against historic photographs from the Las Vegas News Bureau archive.

The exhibit runs through Jan. 30. Learn more about it here.

The Spring Valley Library is located at 4280 South Jones Boulevard.

Darren Johnson

10. Kristin Hough: 'Time Out For Tears' at Whitney Library

Over at Whitney Library, "Time Out For Tears" is an exhibition of paintings based on still frames from consecutive seasons of "The Bachelor," "The Bachelorette" and "Bachelor in Paradise."

The work focuses on a trope in reality TV of female contestants crying on camera.

The exhibit is on view through Jan. 11. Learn more here.

The Whitney Library is located at 5175 East Tropicana Avenue.

Las Vegas-Clark County Library District

Bonus: LVCCLD exhibits around the Vegas valley

The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District has tons of great exhibits already around town or coming up, too many to mention here.

Find them all at lvccld.org/gallery-exhibits.

