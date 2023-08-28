Aqua announcing Barbie World Tour, stopping in Las Vegas in December

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Life in plastic, it's fantastic, at least according to Aqua.

The band behind the hit song "Barbie Girl" has announced their Barbie World Tour. The song has gotten a boost recently thanks to the hit Mattel movie starring Margot Robbie. Rappers Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice sampled the song for a new track for the film's soundtrack.

"We've been working for this for 27 years! Performing two sold-out shows in New York City and Los Angeles this summer was a dream come true," the band said in a statement. "To be able to come back soon for a nation-wide tour is absolutely insane. We cannot wait to meet everyone for the first time, face-to-face."

Keyboardist Soren Rasted said fans may only know "Barbie Girl" but they also have other catchy songs.

"We didn't have any other hits in America. We put "Lollipop (Candyman)" out as the second single and it never worked," Rasted said. "It was a bit disappointing because in America, suddenly we became a one-hit-wonder band."

Aqua's Barbie Girl tour kicks off in Seattle in November. They're scheduled to perform in Las Vegas at the House Of Blues, which is at Mandalay Bay, on Dec. 19.

Ticket start at $65. Pre-sales start on Monday, Aug. 28 with the code word TRACK.