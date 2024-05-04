Annual Art Festival of Henderson returns on Mother's Day weekend

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Water Street District is getting ready to turn into an artistic paradise.

The annual Art Festival of Henderson is returning on Mother's Day weekend, with the chance to see artists create unique pieces on Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12.

Event organizers said this year's festival will include over 100 artists and a range of fine arts, crafts, fashion, home décor, jewelry, and more.

There will be live entertainment from performers like the Zan Fiskum Band, Luca Stricagnoli, Graeme James, and the Huu Bac Quintet. Festival-goers can take self-guided tours and check out murals on Water Street and see live art events like the chalk art gallery and glass blowing. There will also be a guided painting activity with Pinot's Palette.

The event is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days.

