5 (more) festivals to enjoy with your family in Southern Nevada this April

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southern Nevada is home to more than just the Entertainment Capital of the World! This past Sunday, we brought you a list of April happenings for you and the family to enjoy. But why stop there? Here are a few more free or low-cost events happening this month!

Vegas Things To Do 5 festivals in the Las Vegas Valley to enjoy with your family this April Christian Hudspeth

Clark County Fair & Rodeo — April 9-13

When:

Wednesday, April 9 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, April 10 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, April 11 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, April 12 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday, April 13 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Fairgrounds, 1301 W Whipple Avenue, Logandale, Nevada

If you've lived in Clark County for awhile, you likely already know about this decades-old favorite in Moapa Valley. The Clark County Fair & Rodeo returns once again in Logandale, connecting the community to a whole host of family-fun events for five days.

Get your western fix with livestock shows, mutton bustin' and—of course—the rodeo! But why stop there? There's a whole lineup of country music and artists performing on stage, and there will also be circus acts, a dog show and a Wild West gun fight stunt show at Tumbleweed Crossing. And to top it all off it the carnival, full of games and rides.



UNLV Powwow for the Planet — April 12 & 13

UNLV Native American Alumni Club

When: Saturday, April 12-13 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The UNLV Native American Alumni Club returns to campus their 4th annual Powwow for the Planet, an event centered around Native American culture in Nevada. The event will last for two days, but children under four can get in free.

Event organizers said the event "aims to champion cultural preservation and leadership development amongst Native youth, advocacy for environmental justice and the protection of Indigenous sacred places in Nevada."

You and your family will be able to enjoy traditional powwow dancing, drumming, authentic art, vendors and food.



Pure Aloha Spring Festival & Concerts — April 17-20

When: Thursday, April 17 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, April 18 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, April 19 from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday, April 20 from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Desert Breeze Park, 8275 W Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas

Celebrate Polynesian culture at the Pure Aloha Spring Festival & Concerts! Festivities come to Las Vegas mid-April at Desert Breeze Park. The four-day festival kicks off on April 17.

Polynesian culture, specifically for Hawaiʻi, remains a staple part of Las Vegas' identity being the "Ninth Island." Festival-goers will be able to enjoy live music, dancing, showstopping feats, a carnival and a wide variety of vendors and delicious food and beverages.

Henderson Reads Book Festival — April 26

When: Saturday, April 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Where: Water Street Plaza, 240 S Water Street, Henderson

Book lovers will enjoy this one! Henderson Reads is bringing back their free Book Festival for literary fans at Water Street Plaza. Event organizers said this year there will be fifteen authors and illustrators from picture books to young adult genres.

Event goers will be able to see first hand the creative process behind crafting the worlds these stories take place in through rotating stages, readings, author signings and more! Find new books while enjoying some tasty food, vendors, activities and community resources.



Caribbean Heritage Festival — April 26

When: Saturday, April 26 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 26 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Where: Sammy David Jr. Festival Plaza, 770 Twin Lakes Drive, Las Vegas

The sights and sounds of the Caribbean are coming to Las Vegas with a heritage festival later this month! This free outdoor event comes April 26 at the Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza in Lorenzi Park.

"Sample the traditions, music and flavors of the Caribbean," the city of Las Vegas said. If you're a fan of reggae, calypso and traditional Cuban music, you won't want to miss this festival.

There will be plenty of family-friendly activities to enjoy, as well as a variety of exhibitors, artisan vendors, food trucks and even alcohol (for those who are 21+).



Why stop at five? Here's one more...

UNLV Block Party — April 12

When: Saturday, April 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where: Rebel Amphitheatre west of the Flora Dungan Humanities Building, 4505 S Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas

Scarlet and Gray Days are inbound this month! As part of those campus festivities, the free UNLV Block Party is bringing together community activities for all ages at the Rebel Amphitheatre.

UNLV said there will be "inflatables, delicious food, interactive tabling, performances, live DJ entertainment, and more."



Do you have free or low-cost family-friendly event in Southern Nevada? Tell us about it at Desk@KTNV.com!