5 festivals in the Las Vegas Valley to enjoy with your family this April

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Valley is never short on activities to do with your family. If you're looking for something to do on a weekend this month, here are a few options!

Bluegrass Festival — April 12

City of Las Vegas

When: Saturday, April 12 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 12 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Where: Centennial Hills Park, 7101 N. Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas

Centennial Hills Park, 7101 N. Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas More Info: Click the link here!

Enjoy some music in the park with your family on the weekend with the Las Vegas Bluegrass Festival. This free event is taking Southern Nevadans on a journey through bluegrass and Americana music from award-winning bands and musicians.

Headlining this year's festival is Grammy and CMA award-winning Dan Tyminski and his band.

In addition to the music, the festival will also be host to a variety of folk art, jewelry and other artistic crafts. Attendees can enjoy a selection of food vendors from barbecue, seafood, burgers, tacos and sweat treats along with drinks.

Event organizers said there will be a dedicated zone for children, too, that includes games, arts and crafts, and free face painting from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Remember to bring a law chair and blankets and kick back and enjoy the outdoor music!



Celtic Festival & Highland Games — April 12 & 13

Las Vegas Celtic Society

When: Saturday, April 12 and Sunday, April 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 12 and Sunday, April 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: Craig Ranch Regional Park, 628 W Craig Road, North Las Vegas

Craig Ranch Regional Park, 628 W Craig Road, North Las Vegas More Info & Tickets: Click the link here!

Going on 19 years now, the Celtic Festival & Highland Games return once again! Join this international celebration of Celtic festivities as it kicks off at Craig Ranch Regional Park.

“We are so excited to bring this amazing event back to Craig Ranch Park, the larger space has allowed us to increase the event area and allow even more visitors to enjoy it. If you haven’t been to the Festival before, this is a great opportunity to discover this unique event and celebrate what Southern Nevada can do with our Celtic culture,” Las Vegas Celtic Society President Christena Georges-Burns said.

Enjoy two days of Celtic food and drinks, athletic and bagpipe competitions and a variety of vendors and live performances. There is also a free children's glen.

This festival also supports "Scots for Socks," according to the Las Vegas Celtic Society. This clothes drive helps Foster Kinship. Festival-goers that bring a new pair of socks of other essential items (click here for the list) can receive a $2 off coupon for official festival merchandise, event organizers said.



Family Spring Fling at Tule Springs — April 19

City of Las Vegas

When: Saturday, April 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where: Floyd Lamb Park, 9200 Tule Springs Road, Las Vegas

Floyd Lamb Park, 9200 Tule Springs Road, Las Vegas More Info: Click the link here!

The city of Las Vegas is putting on a spring festival for Southern Nevadans looking for family-friendly, outdoor activities in the community. This free event will feature a Classic Car Show and a pet parade with a contest for you to watch and enjoy.

Event organizers said there will be a variety of arts and crafts, local vendors (ones for your furry friends, too!), bouncy houses, food trucks, a DJ and family resource tables. As for that pet contest, make sure to bring your pet in a costume to compete for a prize!

“I encourage everyone to come out to the park to enjoy the spring weather and this community celebration,” said Ward 6 Councilwoman Nancy Brune. “Bring your family, including your pets on a leash, and enjoy the day with neighbors and friends. Classic car owners are invited to proudly display their vehicles and compete for several prizes, and I look forward to seeing what our community vendors will offer for sale.”

Want to participate in the car show? Register by emailing Christie Garness at cgarness@LasVegasNevada.gov.

Arts District Chalk It Down! Festival — April 19

Authentic Public Relations / 18b The Las Vegas Arts District

When: Sunday, April 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, April 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Where: The Las Vegas Arts District, Main Street & Imperial Avenue

The Las Vegas Arts District, Main Street & Imperial Avenue More Info: Click the link here!

Creativity always flows in the Las Vegas Arts District, and it's getting showcased in full force with the Chalk It Down! Festival. This free event is bringing together local artists, small businesses and eateries as Southern Nevadans stroll the streets that are being transformed by chalk artists.

As part of this event, organizers said Market in the Alley is hosting an expanded space with more than 100 local artists, vintage curators and food purveyors. There will also be a Kids Zone with a variety of kid-friendly activities.

It doesn't stop with the chalk either. Horse Trailer Hideout Stage will feature local musicians throughout the day, and the 21+ adults can enjoy a nearby beer garden from The Nevada Draft Brewers Association.

"Unity in the Community" is this year's theme for the 5' x 5' chalk art sidewalk contest, where local artists will have seven hours to craft their masterpiece. Three winners will be chosen and announced on April 20.



Pirate Fest LV — April 26 & 27

Paradise Ranch Foundation / Joel Delos Santos Photography

When: Saturday, April 26 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 pm.

Saturday, April 26 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 pm. Where: Craig Ranch Regional Park, 628 W Craig Road, North Las Vegas

Craig Ranch Regional Park, 628 W Craig Road, North Las Vegas More Info & Tickets: Click the link here!

Hoist the sails and mark yer maps — Pirate Fest be blowin' back into Las Vegas soon, and it'll be a treasure chest o' fun for ye and the whole family!

The "largest Pirate and Fantasy Renaissance Festival in the West" returns this year to Craig Ranch Regional Park for all ages. Event organizers said this year features expanded entertainment, interactive attractions and immersive experiences for you and the family to enjoy.

You can expect thrilling performances such as Gladius the Show (which will feature Clydesdale horses), exotic food vendors, family-friendly games — and for the 21+ adults, whiskey and rum tastings, a pirate pub crawl and a specialized VIP experience.

The Paradise Ranch Foundation said all the proceeds go to supporting their equine-assisted therapy programs in Southern Nevada.

