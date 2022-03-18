3-day Life is Beautiful passes go on sale today

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three-day passes to Life is Beautiful go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Headliners for this year’s festival include Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Jack Harlow, Kygo, Migos and more.

Earlier in the month, before the lineup was even announced, early bird tickets sold out in less than 45 minutes.

Below is a list of general on-sale ticket pricing. Layaway plans are also available.

General Admission (GA) Tickets: $380 + taxes and fees

$380 VIP Tickets: $795 + taxes and fees

$795 VIP+ Tickets: $1,565 + taxes and fees

$1,565 All-In Tickets: $3,125 + taxes and fees

The music and art festival takes place every year in downtown Las Vegas. It was founded in 2013 by former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh as part of a larger campaign to revitalize the downtown area.

In February it was announced that Rolling Stone and its parent company purchased a majority stake in the festival. They say they plan to "expand its digital footprint" and bring the festival to new territories. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

For more information on Life is Beautiful, visit lifeisbeautiful.com.

