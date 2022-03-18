Watch
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

3-day Life is Beautiful passes go on sale today

NV: Life is Beautiful Music Festival - Day 2
Alive Coverage/Alive Coverage/Sipa USA
Jacques Greene performs at the Fremont Stage during the 2021 Life is Beautiful Music Festival held in Downtown Las Vegas, Nevada on September 18, 2021. (Photo by Alive Coverage/Sipa USA)
NV: Life is Beautiful Music Festival - Day 2
Posted at 6:21 AM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 09:21:51-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three-day passes to Life is Beautiful go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Headliners for this year’s festival include Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Jack Harlow, Kygo, Migos and more.

Earlier in the month, before the lineup was even announced, early bird tickets sold out in less than 45 minutes.

Below is a list of general on-sale ticket pricing. Layaway plans are also available.

  • General Admission (GA) Tickets: $380 + taxes and fees
  • VIP Tickets: $795 + taxes and fees
  • VIP+ Tickets: $1,565 + taxes and fees
  • All-In Tickets: $3,125 + taxes and fees

The music and art festival takes place every year in downtown Las Vegas. It was founded in 2013 by former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh as part of a larger campaign to revitalize the downtown area.

In February it was announced that Rolling Stone and its parent company purchased a majority stake in the festival. They say they plan to "expand its digital footprint" and bring the festival to new territories. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

For more information on Life is Beautiful, visit lifeisbeautiful.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH