Life is Beautiful announces 2022 lineup: Arctic Monkeys, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz among headliners

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We now know who's playing at Life is Beautiful in downtown Las Vegas this year.
Arctic Monkeys, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Lorde, Jack Harlow, KYGO, MIGOS, Cage The Elephant and Beach House will all be there.
Tickets start at $380 plus taxes and fees and go as high as $3,125. There are layaway plans available. You can learn more about it at LifeIsBeautiful.com.
The full lineup is below.
- Arctic Monkeys
- Calvin Harris
- Gorillaz
- LORDE
- Jack Harlow
- KYGO
- MIGOS
- Cage The Elephant
- Beach House
- Gryffin
- Dermot Kennedy
- Jungle
- Sylvan Esso
- Oliver Tree
- Marc Rebillet
- Alison Wonderland
- CHARLI XCX
- Isaiah Rashad
- Big Boi
- Rico Nasty
- Big Wild
- Alessia Cara
- Shaggy
- Said The Sky
- SG Lewis
- COIN
- R3HAB
- Bob Moses
- DABIN
- Tai Verdes
- Pussy Riot
- Sonny Fodera
- Grandson
- Wet Leg
- Elderbrook
- JPEGMAFIA
- Coi Leray
- Jax Jones
- Sam Fender
- Young Nudy
- Neil Frances
- Amaarae
- Cochise
- Kenny Hoopla
- Walker & Royce
- Solardo
- Kyle Watson
- Phantoms
- Mochakk
- Omah Lay
- Clinton Kane
- Giolì & Assia
- Alexander 23
- Cassian
- Palace
- Claire Rosinkranz
- Bad Boy Chiller Crew
- Blu DeTiger
- Becky Hill
- Valley
- Ship Wrek
- Lewis OfMan
- Hope Tala
- Midwxst
- Perel
- Ericdoa
- Rochelle Jordan
- MILD MINDS
- Satin Jackets
- Jerro
- TIBASKO
- Georgia
- Lexi Jayde
- Tre’ Amani
- The Soul Juice Band
- THE BLSSM