Life is Beautiful announces 2022 lineup: Arctic Monkeys, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz among headliners

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We now know who's playing at Life is Beautiful in downtown Las Vegas this year.

Arctic Monkeys, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Lorde, Jack Harlow, KYGO, MIGOS, Cage The Elephant and Beach House will all be there.

Tickets start at $380 plus taxes and fees and go as high as $3,125. There are layaway plans available. You can learn more about it at LifeIsBeautiful.com.

The full lineup is below.