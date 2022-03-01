Life is Beautiful early bird tickets for 2022 to go on sale this week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Life is Beautiful 2022 might be more than six months away but tickets go on sale this week.

On Thursday at 10 a.m., committed concertgoers can place an order on LifeIsBeautiful.com. Early bird prices are below.

General Admission (GA) Tickets: $345 + taxes and fees

$345 VIP Tickets: $755 + taxes and fees

$755 VIP+ Tickets: $1,495 + taxes and fees

$1,495 All-In Tickets: $2,995 + taxes and fees

No lineup has been announced yet.

Last year, the general admission early bird tickets sold out within hours. 2021 was the annual events' return following a hiatus in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The three-day festival takes place every year in downtown Las Vegas. It was founded in 2013 by former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh as part of a larger campaign to revitalize the downtown area.

Just last month it was announced that Rolling Stone and its parent company purchased a majority stake in the festival. They say they plan to "expand its digital footprint" and bring the festival to new territories. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Learn more on LifeIsBeautiful.com.