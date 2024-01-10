20th Annual Dam Short Film Festival returns to Boulder City in February

BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — The Dam Short Film Festival is back in Boulder City.

The festival has screened more than 2,500 films since it began 20 years ago. This year, festival organizers said they will screen 147 short films at the Elaine K. Smith Center in downtown Boulder City from Feb. 14 through Feb. 19.

The films are from all over the world with some of this year's submissions coming from Israel, China, Mexico, Japan, Israel, the Netherlands, France, and Switzerland.

In addition to screenings and filmmaker Q&A's, there will also be meet-and-greets, coffee with filmmakers, a mixer, and there will be a raffle for original poster artwork.

Tickets are $12.50 per film block or $150 for the full five-day pass. A one-day pass is $45 for Thursday or $55 for Friday or Saturday. There are also several VIP Experiences. To learn more or to purchase tickets, you can visit their website here. They are also looking for volunteers to help during the festival.