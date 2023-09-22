14th Annual Aki Matsuri Japanese Festival returning to Water Street Plaza

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The 14th Annual Aki Matsuri Japanese Festival is coming back to Water Street Plaza in Henderson.

Aki Matsuri is Japanese for fall festival and the event was founded in 2010 by Robert Higashinaka who wanted to raise awareness about the growing Japanese population in Las Vegas.

Event organizers said several activities are being planned including live entertainment, authentic Japanese food, a haiku contest, ikebana flower arranging, Bon Odori, a sake pavilion, and kids activities.

The free event is scheduled for Oct. 21.

The fun starts at 11 a.m. and is scheduled to last until 9 p.m.